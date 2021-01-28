Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:VUSE) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Shares of Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:VUSE) dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $36.54 and last traded at $36.54. Approximately 19,037 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 34,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.60.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.67 and a 200 day moving average of $31.62.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund in the third quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Insight Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 63,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter.

