Vidulum Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $24,478.00 (VDL)

Vidulum (CURRENCY:VDL) traded 16.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 28th. One Vidulum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0195 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Vidulum has traded 38.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Vidulum has a market cap of $139,652.50 and approximately $24,478.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Vidulum

VDL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,161,625 coins. The official message board for Vidulum is medium.com/vidulum. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vidulum’s official website is vidulum.app.

Vidulum Coin Trading

Vidulum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using U.S. dollars.

