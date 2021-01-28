VIDY (VIDY) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $704,554.00

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One VIDY coin can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. VIDY has a total market cap of $9.03 million and $704,554.00 worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, VIDY has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

VIDY Profile

VIDY is a coin. It was first traded on July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,067,936,682 coins. VIDY’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIDY’s official website is vidy.com . The official message board for VIDY is medium.com/@vidycoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidy is the world's first decentralized ad network, powered by the ethereum blockchain. Vidy's ad platform allows advertisers to embed video ads directly into hyper-relevant website text, improving user experience, ad conversions, and publisher payments. With just a hold, users can reveal tiny hyper-relevant videos embedded in the text of any page on the web, unlocking a whole new dimension of the internet. All ads are placed with an NLP consensus protocol driven by miners. With a team of veteran engineers, industry-leading advisors, and world-class brand partners, Vidy is on it's way to reinventing online advertising, e-commerce, and entertainment.”

Buying and Selling VIDY

