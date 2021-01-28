VIG Market Capitalization Tops $579,348.08 (VIG)

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded up 13.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 28th. One VIG token can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, VIG has traded up 22.1% against the US dollar. VIG has a market capitalization of $579,348.08 and $2,037.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Psychic (PSY) traded down 64.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001493 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00008452 BTC.

Bitcoin Vault (BTCV) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.79 or 0.00187357 BTC.

About VIG

VIG (VIG) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 816,651,914 tokens. The official website for VIG is vigor.ai . VIG’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling VIG

VIG can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIG using one of the exchanges listed above.

