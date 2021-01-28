Vigil Health Solutions Inc. (VGL.V) (CVE:VGL) Stock Price Down 10.8%

Vigil Health Solutions Inc. (VGL.V) (CVE:VGL) was down 10.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.33. Approximately 7,550 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 5,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.

The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.32 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.30. The company has a market cap of C$6.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.00.

Vigil Health Solutions Inc. (VGL.V) (CVE:VGL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.37 million for the quarter.

Vigil Health Solutions Inc develops, markets, and distributes hardware and software solutions for care plans and monitoring the aged in Canada and the United States. The company offers The Vigil Integrated Care Management System, a non-invasive monitoring system for residents with dementia. It also offers vigil memory care systems; nurse care systems; vitality care systems; and cloud applications, as well as specialty monitoring and notification devices.

