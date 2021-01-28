Viking Energy Group (OTCMKTS:VKIN) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.13

Viking Energy Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VKIN)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.13 and traded as low as $0.11. Viking Energy Group shares last traded at $0.12, with a volume of 336,453 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $26.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.13.

Viking Energy Group (OTCMKTS:VKIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Viking Energy Group had a positive return on equity of 58.76% and a negative net margin of 62.69%. The business had revenue of $10.15 million for the quarter.

Viking Energy Group, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company owns oil and gas leases in Kansas, Missouri, Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. The company was formerly known as Viking Investments Group, Inc and changed its name to Viking Energy Group, Inc in March 2017.

