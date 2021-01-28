Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Buys 3,653 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up approximately 1.0% of Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $17,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

PEP opened at $138.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.42 and a 12 month high of $148.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.83. The stock has a market cap of $190.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were given a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

In related news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $1,710,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,085,192.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.89.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

