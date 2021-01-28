Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) – Piper Sandler decreased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.54 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.57. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.68) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on VNOM. Truist Financial upgraded Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Truist upgraded Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Viper Energy Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.29.

Shares of NASDAQ VNOM opened at $13.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.25. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 2.64. Viper Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $4.98 and a 12-month high of $23.82.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Verus Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in Viper Energy Partners by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 18,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.57% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2019, it had mineral interests in 24,304 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 88,946 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

