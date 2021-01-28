Vipera Plc (VIP.L) (LON:VIP) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Vipera Plc (VIP.L) (LON:VIP)’s stock price was down 1.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 215.85 ($2.82) and last traded at GBX 220 ($2.87). Approximately 298,228 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 291,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 223 ($2.91).

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 7.38.

Get Vipera Plc (VIP.L) alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.90 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 1.3%.

Vipera Plc provides mobile financial and customer engagement services worldwide. The company offers software and services that enable mobile access to personal financial services; and multi-channel mobility solutions for a range of banking, card management, digital customer engagement, and other functionality ready for deployment by financial institutions, primarily banks.

Read More: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Vipera Plc (VIP.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipera Plc (VIP.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.