Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.57.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Virgin Galactic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. 140166 cut shares of Virgin Galactic from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st.

Get Virgin Galactic alerts:

In related news, Director James Ryans sold 30,000 shares of Virgin Galactic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total transaction of $792,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 103,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,731,434.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Chamath Palihapitiya sold 2,000,000 shares of Virgin Galactic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total transaction of $53,420,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,092,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,156,978.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,094,132 shares of company stock worth $56,264,040 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Virgin Galactic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Virgin Galactic by 18.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 392,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,420,000 after buying an additional 60,206 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Virgin Galactic by 53.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 93,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 32,596 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Virgin Galactic in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,904,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Virgin Galactic by 73.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 80,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 33,821 shares in the last quarter. 23.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPCE stock opened at $46.35 on Thursday. Virgin Galactic has a 52-week low of $9.06 and a 52-week high of $59.43. The stock has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.38 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.81 and a 200-day moving average of $22.01.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.07). On average, research analysts forecast that Virgin Galactic will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

Recommended Story: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Galactic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Galactic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.