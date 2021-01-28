Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Shares Down 7%

Shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) traded down 7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $39.47 and last traded at $43.11. 40,688,590 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 74% from the average session volume of 23,368,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.35.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. 140166 downgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

Get Virgin Galactic alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.09 and its 200 day moving average is $22.13. The company has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of -32.91 and a beta of 0.80.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.07). As a group, research analysts predict that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James Ryans sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total transaction of $792,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 103,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,731,434.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jonathan Joseph Campagna sold 7,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $280,911.03. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 233,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,377,766.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,094,132 shares of company stock valued at $56,264,040. Corporate insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPCE. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 23.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,465,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,028 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 51.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,695,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,834,000 after purchasing an additional 917,160 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 27.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,112,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,848,000 after purchasing an additional 669,566 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 973.8% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 658,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,663,000 after purchasing an additional 597,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Virgin Galactic by 165.3% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 505,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,719,000 after buying an additional 314,883 shares during the period. 23.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE)

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

See Also: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Galactic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Galactic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.