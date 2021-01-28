Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Holdings Boosted by Lateef Investment Management L.P.

Lateef Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,683 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 7,513 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 4.8% of Lateef Investment Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Lateef Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Visa were worth $51,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of V. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in Visa by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,442 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Visa by 251.6% in the third quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 12,367 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 8,850 shares during the last quarter. S&CO Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 3.8% in the third quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 5,147 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 5.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 554,454 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $110,874,000 after purchasing an additional 29,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH grew its holdings in Visa by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 155,929 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $34,107,000 after purchasing an additional 8,137 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

V has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Sunday, October 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 target price (down from $233.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.63.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total transaction of $1,642,770.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,920,027.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total transaction of $450,532.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,205 shares of company stock worth $17,188,463. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock opened at $194.97 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.93 and a 1-year high of $220.39. The stock has a market cap of $379.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. Equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

