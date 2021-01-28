Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Holdings Reduced by Great Diamond Partners LLC

Great Diamond Partners LLC decreased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,355 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 712 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. New Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 52.7% in the third quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 258 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

V has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Visa from $218.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.63.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $13,210,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 310,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,398,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.40, for a total transaction of $1,884,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,779,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 80,205 shares of company stock valued at $17,188,463. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $194.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.93 and a fifty-two week high of $220.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $209.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.36. The company has a market cap of $379.92 billion, a PE ratio of 39.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. Analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.