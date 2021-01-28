Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC lowered its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 76.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,838 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 15,304 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 19,639 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,296,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its position in shares of Visa by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 694 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $298,000. Finally, Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. grew its position in shares of Visa by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 38,750 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,476,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $13,210,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 310,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,398,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.40, for a total value of $1,884,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,779,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,205 shares of company stock valued at $17,188,463 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on V. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Visa from $218.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.63.

NYSE:V opened at $194.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $379.92 billion, a PE ratio of 39.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.93 and a 52-week high of $220.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.36.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

