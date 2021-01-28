Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Westwood Management Corp IL

Westwood Management Corp IL trimmed its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,395 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,447 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 0.9% of Westwood Management Corp IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Westwood Management Corp IL’s holdings in Visa were worth $10,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in V. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Visa by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. New Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 258 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $194.97 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $209.18 and a 200 day moving average of $203.36. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.93 and a 12 month high of $220.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on V shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Visa from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Visa from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.63.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total value of $1,642,770.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,920,027.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $13,210,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 310,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,398,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,205 shares of company stock valued at $17,188,463 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

