Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

VSTO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp upgraded Vista Outdoor from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Wedbush started coverage on Vista Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen upgraded Vista Outdoor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital started coverage on Vista Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Vista Outdoor from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

In other news, CEO Christopher T. Metz sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,851,056. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AJO LP bought a new position in Vista Outdoor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vista Outdoor by 28.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Vista Outdoor by 99.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 3rd quarter valued at $248,000. 89.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Vista Outdoor stock opened at $28.15 on Thursday. Vista Outdoor has a twelve month low of $4.29 and a twelve month high of $31.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.46 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.02.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $575.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.39 million. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 5.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vista Outdoor will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets various consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. It has a portfolio of brands that provides consumers with a range of products for individual outdoor recreational pursuits. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products.

