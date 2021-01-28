Vista Outdoor (VSTO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th. Analysts expect Vista Outdoor to post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Vista Outdoor has set its Q3 2021

Pre-Market guidance at 0.55-0.65 EPS and its Q3 guidance at $0.55-0.65 EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.46. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 5.52% and a positive return on equity of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $575.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.39 million. The firm’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Vista Outdoor to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

VSTO stock opened at $28.15 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Vista Outdoor has a 52-week low of $4.29 and a 52-week high of $31.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.46 and a beta of 0.40.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. CL King raised their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

In other Vista Outdoor news, CEO Christopher T. Metz sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 564,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,851,056. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets various consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. It has a portfolio of brands that provides consumers with a range of products for individual outdoor recreational pursuits. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products.

