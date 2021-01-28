Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,355,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194,374 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.28% of Vistra worth $26,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vistra by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in shares of Vistra by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 115,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Vistra by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Vistra by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 39,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co raised its position in shares of Vistra by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 15,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vistra alerts:

NYSE:VST opened at $20.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93. Vistra Corp. has a 1-year low of $11.30 and a 1-year high of $23.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.00.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter. Vistra had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 4.98%. Equities analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 334,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total transaction of $7,042,626.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James A. Burke bought 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.25 per share, for a total transaction of $310,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,480,440. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 30,000 shares of company stock worth $542,170 over the last three months. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Vistra from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Vistra from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.63.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through Retail, ERCOT, PJM, NY/NE, MISO, and Asset Closure segments. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States.

See Also: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.