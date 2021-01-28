Vitae Price Tops $6.39 on Exchanges (VITAE)

Vitae (CURRENCY:VITAE) traded up 11.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 28th. Vitae has a total market capitalization of $124.34 million and $1.37 million worth of Vitae was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vitae coin can now be purchased for about $6.39 or 0.00019352 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Vitae has traded down 16% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Rapids (RPD) traded 56.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 41.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Vitae Profile

Vitae is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 9th, 2018. Vitae’s total supply is 19,731,056 coins and its circulating supply is 19,471,178 coins. The Reddit community for Vitae is /r/VitaeTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vitae’s official website is www.vitaetoken.io . Vitae’s official Twitter account is @OfficialVitae and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Vitae

Vitae can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vitae directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vitae should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vitae using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

