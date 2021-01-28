Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Shares Down 7.2%

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL)’s stock price traded down 7.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.92 and last traded at $24.25. 637,582 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 505,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.14.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vital Farms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 5.60 and a quick ratio of 5.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.23.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $53.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.70 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VITL. Inherent Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Vital Farms in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,942,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vital Farms in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,315,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vital Farms in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,015,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vital Farms in the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,032,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Vital Farms during the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,982,000. 31.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL)

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

