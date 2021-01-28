Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Shares Down 7.2%

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL)’s stock price traded down 7.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.92 and last traded at $24.25. 637,582 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 505,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.14.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vital Farms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.43.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 5.60 and a quick ratio of 5.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.23.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VITL. Inherent Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Vital Farms in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,942,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vital Farms in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,315,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vital Farms in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,015,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vital Farms in the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,032,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Vital Farms during the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,982,000. 31.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL)
Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.
