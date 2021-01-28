Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) Trading Up 8.2%

Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE) shares traded up 8.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.64 and last traded at $3.55. 22,550,301 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 576% from the average session volume of 3,338,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.28.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viveve Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.63.

Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.52 million for the quarter. Viveve Medical had a negative net margin of 661.57% and a negative return on equity of 243.62%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Viveve Medical, Inc. will post -19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Viveve Medical stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 55,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.36% of Viveve Medical at the end of the most recent reporting period. 18.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE)

Viveve Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for the non-invasive treatment of vaginal introital laxity, sexual function, vaginal rejuvenation, and stress urinary incontinence. The company offers Viveve System comprises of the radiofrequency generator, reusable handpiece, and treatment tip, as well as cryogen canister and other consumable components.

