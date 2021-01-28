Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.52 Per Share

Analysts predict that Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) will post earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vivint Smart Home’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.42) and the lowest is ($0.68). The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Vivint Smart Home will report full year earnings of ($2.47) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.61) to ($2.32). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.45) to ($1.57). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Vivint Smart Home.

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $318.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.96 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Vivint Smart Home from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Vivint Smart Home from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Vivint Smart Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VVNT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vivint Smart Home during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Vivint Smart Home in the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vivint Smart Home in the third quarter worth approximately $112,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Vivint Smart Home in the third quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Vivint Smart Home in the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VVNT traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.80. 442,081 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,696. Vivint Smart Home has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $32.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.43 and a beta of 0.41.

About Vivint Smart Home

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

