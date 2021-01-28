VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Acquired by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,597 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in VMware were worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in VMware by 146.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 185 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 525.0% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 250 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in VMware during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in VMware in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in VMware in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 16.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get VMware alerts:

Shares of VMW opened at $145.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. VMware, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.00 and a 1 year high of $163.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $139.81 and a 200-day moving average of $109.50. The company has a market cap of $61.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. VMware had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 27.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of VMware from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. KeyCorp increased their target price on VMware from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of VMware from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.58.

In other news, COO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 2,490 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $373,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,685,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total transaction of $2,341,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,714 shares in the company, valued at $13,360,009.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.