Vodi X (VDX) Price Hits $0.0004 on Top Exchanges

Vodi X (CURRENCY:VDX) traded down 74.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One Vodi X coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Vodi X has traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar. Vodi X has a market cap of $192,429.14 and approximately $739.00 worth of Vodi X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Vodi X alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.48 or 0.00068323 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $295.10 or 0.00858574 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005803 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00049991 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002911 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,425.47 or 0.04147276 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002909 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00014690 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00017245 BTC.

About Vodi X

Vodi X (CRYPTO:VDX) is a coin. Vodi X’s total supply is 1,397,703,183 coins and its circulating supply is 534,406,210 coins. Vodi X’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Vodi X is /r/VodiX . Vodi X’s official website is vodix.io . The official message board for Vodi X is medium.com/@VodiX

According to CryptoCompare, “Vodi is a mobile platform boasting 5+ million users in over 200 countries and is tokenizing its ecosystem by launching Vodi X. Vodi X complements the already vibrant existing Vodi platform with the use of blockchain technology. It is a one-stop-shop for mobile financial services with a mission to give back to its users. Product offerings on the Vodi mobile app include money transfer, prepaid mobile recharge (top-ups) and eGift cards alongside with powerful communication tools. “

Vodi X Coin Trading

Vodi X can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vodi X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vodi X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vodi X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vodi X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vodi X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.