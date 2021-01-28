Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) PT Set at €170.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) received a €170.00 ($200.00) price objective from investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €205.00 ($241.18) price target on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €180.00 ($211.76) target price on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €175.00 ($205.88) price target on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €189.00 ($222.35) price target on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €177.80 ($209.18).

ETR:VOW3 opened at €160.02 ($188.26) on Thursday. Volkswagen AG has a one year low of €79.38 ($93.39) and a one year high of €179.50 ($211.18). The stock has a market cap of $33.00 billion and a PE ratio of 19.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.22, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €151.23 and a 200 day moving average price of €142.82.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

