Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) Lifted to Buy at DZ Bank

Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at DZ Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

VNNVF has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vonovia in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vonovia in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Vonovia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Vonovia in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Vonovia alerts:

OTCMKTS:VNNVF remained flat at $$67.34 during trading hours on Thursday. 82 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,301. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.43. Vonovia has a 1-year low of $43.37 and a 1-year high of $74.91.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, electricity and gas supply, and insurances services.

See Also: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.