VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.55

VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.55 and traded as high as $20.50. VOXX International shares last traded at $19.03, with a volume of 357,038 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $455.35 million, a PE ratio of -95.15 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 11th. The auto parts company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $201.07 million for the quarter. VOXX International had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 5.53%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VOXX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of VOXX International by 306.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,246 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 51,471 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VOXX International in the second quarter worth $454,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of VOXX International by 62.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 79,933 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 30,663 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VOXX International in the second quarter worth $174,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VOXX International in the second quarter worth $318,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.97% of the company’s stock.

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment and autosound products; satellite radios; smart phone telematics applications; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.

