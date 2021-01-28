Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Shares Sold by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP decreased its holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 511,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 156,288 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned about 0.41% of Voya Financial worth $30,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VOYA. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the third quarter worth $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Voya Financial in the third quarter valued at $34,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Voya Financial in the third quarter valued at $38,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Voya Financial in the third quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Ossiam boosted its stake in Voya Financial by 385.2% in the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,415 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,505 shares in the last quarter.

In other Voya Financial news, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 84,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $4,629,900.00. Also, insider Christine Hurtsellers sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total transaction of $1,625,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,587,925.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VOYA opened at $55.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 1.45. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.75 and a 52-week high of $63.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $128.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 17.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VOYA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

