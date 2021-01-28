Voyager Token 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $53.27 Million (VGX)

Voyager Token (CURRENCY:VGX) traded 67.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 28th. In the last week, Voyager Token has traded 82% higher against the US dollar. Voyager Token has a total market capitalization of $385.10 million and approximately $53.27 million worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Voyager Token token can currently be purchased for about $1.73 or 0.00005243 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00068224 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $296.42 or 0.00897107 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00006116 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00049380 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003027 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003026 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,386.30 or 0.04195552 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00014851 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00017850 BTC.

About Voyager Token

Voyager Token (VGX) is a token. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. Voyager Token’s total supply is 222,295,208 tokens. The Reddit community for Voyager Token is https://reddit.com/r/Invest_Voyager . The official website for Voyager Token is www.ethos.io . Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Voyager Token (VGX) rewards users within the Voyager crypto broker ecosystem. VGX generates 5% interest when held in the Voyager app and will soon offer cash back rewards, and other exclusive features. VGX, formerly Ethos (ETHOS), can also be stored in its native wallet, the Ethos Universal Wallet. The Ethos Universal Wallet gives users the power to self custody 150+ crypto assets securely. “

Buying and Selling Voyager Token

Voyager Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Voyager Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Voyager Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Voyager Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

