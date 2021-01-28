W Green Pay (WGP) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $31,619.00

W Green Pay (CURRENCY:WGP) traded up 51% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. W Green Pay has a market cap of $211,781.08 and approximately $31,619.00 worth of W Green Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, W Green Pay has traded 161.1% higher against the US dollar. One W Green Pay coin can now be purchased for $0.0120 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00068360 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $291.74 or 0.00860825 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005985 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00050237 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,421.67 or 0.04194882 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00014851 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00017483 BTC.

W Green Pay Profile

W Green Pay (WGP) is a coin. W Green Pay’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,630,267 coins. W Green Pay’s official message board is medium.com/wgreenpay . The Reddit community for W Green Pay is /r/WGreenPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . W Green Pay’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . W Green Pay’s official website is wpay.sg

According to CryptoCompare, “W-Foundation adopts blockchain technology to expand HOOXI Campaign globally to promote environmental sustainability – a major component of the United Nations (UN)’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) set as the 2030 Agenda. In specific, W-Foundation supports the promotion of voluntary climate actions including compensation of emissions through UNFCCC-recognized carbon credits, and the Climate Neutral Now initiative, and the pledge made by of the Korean government at Copenhagen Accord in 2009, to reduce GHG (Greenhouse Gas) emission by 37% by 2030. HOOXI mobile application is a gamified mobile social network service that encourages the public to perform and share results of greenhouse gas emissions reduction missions. “

Buying and Selling W Green Pay

W Green Pay can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as W Green Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade W Green Pay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase W Green Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

