W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio increased its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,121 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.14% of W. P. Carey worth $17,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. FMR LLC raised its position in W. P. Carey by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 90,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,131,000 after buying an additional 18,261 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic raised its position in W. P. Carey by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 16,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands raised its position in W. P. Carey by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 32,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,137,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in W. P. Carey by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 48,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,184,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in W. P. Carey by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WPC opened at $66.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.74 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.60 and a 200 day moving average of $68.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. W. P. Carey Inc. has a one year low of $38.62 and a one year high of $88.99.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.27). W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 28.17%. The business had revenue of $302.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $1.046 per share. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 83.60%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

