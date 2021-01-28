W. R. Berkley Co. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.84 Per Share, Boenning Scattergood Forecasts (NYSE:WRB)

W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) – Research analysts at Boenning Scattergood reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for W. R. Berkley in a report released on Tuesday, January 26th. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Farnam now anticipates that the insurance provider will earn $0.84 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.85. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for W. R. Berkley’s FY2022 earnings at $3.75 EPS.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. W. R. Berkley’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on WRB. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. W. R. Berkley has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.88.

Shares of WRB opened at $61.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. W. R. Berkley has a 12-month low of $43.05 and a 12-month high of $79.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WRB. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 71.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 15.84%.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

Recommended Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.