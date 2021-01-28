W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Bought by Coho Partners Ltd.

Coho Partners Ltd. grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 507,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,826 shares during the quarter. W.W. Grainger makes up about 3.6% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Coho Partners Ltd. owned 0.94% of W.W. Grainger worth $207,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Westwood Management Corp IL acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 206.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. 70.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $366.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $368.43.

In other news, VP John L. Howard sold 18,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.79, for a total transaction of $7,632,842.37. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 51,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,637,706.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 13.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE GWW traded up $3.31 on Thursday, reaching $373.77. 10,406 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,861. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.61 and a fifty-two week high of $427.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a PE ratio of 31.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $400.92 and a 200 day moving average of $375.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.53 per share. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.