WABnetwork (WAB) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $12.00

WABnetwork (CURRENCY:WAB) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 28th. WABnetwork has a market capitalization of $12,610.90 and approximately $12.00 worth of WABnetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WABnetwork coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, WABnetwork has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WABnetwork alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00067669 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $294.10 or 0.00891423 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00006109 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00049168 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003030 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003028 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,383.21 or 0.04192538 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00014840 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00018009 BTC.

WABnetwork Profile

WABnetwork (CRYPTO:WAB) is a coin. Its launch date was June 17th, 2018. WABnetwork’s total supply is 17,869,541,765 coins and its circulating supply is 13,953,531,973 coins. The official website for WABnetwork is wab.network . WABnetwork’s official Twitter account is @WABnetwork . WABnetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@WABnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “WAB network calls itself a 5.0 Blockchain, it is a complete decentralized blockchain for dApps while offering smart contract technology. WAB is an ethereum-based token that powers Wab Network. “

WABnetwork Coin Trading

WABnetwork can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WABnetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WABnetwork should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WABnetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WABnetwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WABnetwork and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.