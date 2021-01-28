Wagerr (WGR) Price Up 9.7% This Week

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded up 9.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One Wagerr coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0370 or 0.00000113 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wagerr has a total market capitalization of $7.21 million and $9,157.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wagerr has traded up 9.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wagerr alerts:

Kleros (PNK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000360 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001917 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00014672 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000364 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000025 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 38.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Wagerr Profile

Wagerr (WGR) is a coin. Its launch date was May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 216,498,198 coins and its circulating supply is 195,118,584 coins. Wagerr’s official message board is news.wagerr.com . Wagerr’s official website is www.wagerr.com . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here

Wagerr Coin Trading

Wagerr can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wagerr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wagerr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wagerr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wagerr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.