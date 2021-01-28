Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU) Short Interest Down 87.5% in January

Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decrease of 87.5% from the December 31st total of 28,100 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 139,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ:WAFU traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.50. 247,229 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,057. Wah Fu Education Group has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $15.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.16 and a 200 day moving average of $4.36.

About Wah Fu Education Group

Wah Fu Education Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online exam preparation services and related technology solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Online Education Services; and Technological Development and Operation Services. The Online Education Services segment offers online education platforms to institutions, such as universities and training institutions, and online course development service companies.

