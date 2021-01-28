Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU) Short Interest Down 87.5% in January

Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decrease of 87.5% from the December 31st total of 28,100 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 139,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
NASDAQ:WAFU traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.50. 247,229 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,057. Wah Fu Education Group has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $15.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.16 and a 200 day moving average of $4.36.
About Wah Fu Education Group
