Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.00 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now forecasts that the pharmacy operator will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.23.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Guggenheim raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $51.18 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.36, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $55.49.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $36.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 5,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $207,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,038.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,138 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

