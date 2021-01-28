Walker & Dunlop (WD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.20 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.45. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The company had revenue of $247.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Walker & Dunlop to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of WD stock opened at $81.84 on Thursday. Walker & Dunlop has a 1 year low of $24.55 and a 1 year high of $94.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 187.94, a quick ratio of 187.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

WD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $78.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.20.

In other Walker & Dunlop news, President Howard W. Smith III sold 9,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total transaction of $574,448.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 181,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,447,862.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Howard W. Smith III sold 8,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.28, for a total value of $697,870.08. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 187,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,236,504.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

