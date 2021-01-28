Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 27.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,113 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,564 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for 0.9% of Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 216.9% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers acquired a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $536,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,156 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $667,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT opened at $143.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $406.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $102.00 and a one year high of $153.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $134.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WMT. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Walmart from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Walmart from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.28.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 500,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.49, for a total value of $76,245,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,673,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,124,214.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 548,602 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.30, for a total value of $78,614,666.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,071,514. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,425,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,363,395. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

