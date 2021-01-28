Wanchain (WAN) Price Down 3% This Week

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 28th. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00001229 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $65.85 million and $2.34 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Wanchain has traded 3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Elrond (EGLD) traded 27% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.83 or 0.00191993 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00007740 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00007246 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00005151 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $528.55 or 0.01668133 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,128,581 coins and its circulating supply is 169,028,581 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Wanchain Coin Trading

Wanchain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.