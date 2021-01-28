Wanchain (WAN) Price Tops $0.38

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 28th. Wanchain has a market cap of $64.47 million and $3.29 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00001114 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wanchain has traded up 7.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Elrond (EGLD) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.66 or 0.00171390 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00006824 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00006745 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00005073 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $547.46 or 0.01599659 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,128,581 coins and its circulating supply is 169,028,581 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Buying and Selling Wanchain

Wanchain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.