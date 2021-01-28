Wanda Sports Group Company Limited (NASDAQ:WSG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Wanda Sports Group Company Limited (NASDAQ:WSG) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 89.7% from the December 31st total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 151,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Wanda Sports Group stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Wanda Sports Group Company Limited (NASDAQ:WSG) by 118.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 220,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,300 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Wanda Sports Group worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup cut shares of Wanda Sports Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $5.50 to $2.50 in a report on Thursday, October 1st.

NASDAQ:WSG remained flat at $$2.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 48,168 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,032. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $338.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.10. Wanda Sports Group has a 52-week low of $1.36 and a 52-week high of $4.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Wanda Sports Group (NASDAQ:WSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Wanda Sports Group had a negative net margin of 48.51% and a negative return on equity of 108.31%. The company had revenue of $106.96 million for the quarter.

Wanda Sports Group Company Profile

Wanda Sports Group Company Limited operates as a sports events, media, and marketing platform worldwide. It operates through three segments: Spectator Sports; Digital, Production, Sports Solutions (DPSS); and Mass Participation. The Spectator Sports segment monetizes rights acquired from rights owners under contractual arrangements through media distribution, sponsorship, and marketing activities; and provides services to its rights-in partners and rights-out clients covering event operation and support, media production, digital solutions, and ancillary services.

