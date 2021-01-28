Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Trading 5.1% Higher

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) rose 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.60 and last traded at $23.29. Approximately 942,303 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 611,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.16.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HCC shares. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Warrior Met Coal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.56 and a 200-day moving average of $17.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 59.89 and a beta of 1.25.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 1.04% and a net margin of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $180.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.01 million. Equities analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCC. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 1,066.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,545 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 0.9% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 7.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 211,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 14,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 10.8% in the third quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 228,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,899,000 after buying an additional 22,257 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile (NYSE:HCC)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

