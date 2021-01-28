Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.20.

Separately, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 188,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,800,000 after buying an additional 6,132 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,232,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,954,000 after buying an additional 942,695 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,144,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,170,000 after buying an additional 81,975 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 17,077 shares in the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WRE opened at $22.11 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $16.95 and a one year high of $32.22. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.76.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.36). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 123.40%. The business had revenue of $73.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.29%.

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

