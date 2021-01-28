Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Position Increased by Dearborn Partners LLC

Dearborn Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,932 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the quarter. Watsco accounts for 2.0% of Dearborn Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Dearborn Partners LLC owned about 0.50% of Watsco worth $43,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 213.4% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 87.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Watsco alerts:

WSO stock traded down $5.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $254.89. 5,188 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,500. Watsco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.97 and a twelve month high of $264.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.24 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $7.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.23%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Watsco from $203.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Watsco from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Watsco from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Vertical Research upgraded Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Watsco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.57.

Watsco Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

See Also: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.