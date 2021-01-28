Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $386.81 Million

Brokerages expect Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) to report $386.81 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Watts Water Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $382.00 million to $388.96 million. Watts Water Technologies posted sales of $400.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies will report full year sales of $1.49 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.52 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Watts Water Technologies.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $383.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Watts Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $123.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.67.

Shares of WTS stock opened at $122.63 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.07, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.93. Watts Water Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $69.02 and a fifty-two week high of $131.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.39.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, CEO Robert J. Pagano, Jr. sold 3,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $444,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,952,019. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph T. Noonan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.48, for a total value of $114,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,633.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 96,399 shares of company stock worth $11,404,163. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. 75.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

