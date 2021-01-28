Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $386.81 Million

Analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) will post $386.81 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Watts Water Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $382.00 million to $388.96 million. Watts Water Technologies posted sales of $400.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies will report full year sales of $1.49 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Watts Water Technologies.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $383.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Watts Water Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $123.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Watts Water Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.67.

Shares of WTS opened at $122.63 on Thursday. Watts Water Technologies has a 52 week low of $69.02 and a 52 week high of $131.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.39.

In other news, insider Munish Nanda sold 8,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.41, for a total transaction of $937,361.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,414,966.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $5,806,500.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,399 shares of company stock worth $11,404,163. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 75.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

See Also: Different Options Trading Strategies



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Watts Water Technologies (WTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.