Waves (WAVES) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $75.67 Million

Waves (CURRENCY:WAVES) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. Over the last seven days, Waves has traded up 7% against the dollar. One Waves coin can currently be bought for $6.29 or 0.00018469 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Waves has a market cap of $654.92 million and approximately $75.67 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waves Coin Profile

Waves is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 104,187,364 coins. Waves’ official message board is forum.wavesplatform.com . Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Waves’ official website is waves.tech . The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is the first production system being built on top of the Scorex framework Extensible solution: In order to fix the need for a mandatory hard fork when creating a new type of transaction on the NXT Platform (forcing network client software updates) WAVES offers plug-ins that are not included in the core software module, but are instead installed as an extension on top of it. “

Buying and Selling Waves

