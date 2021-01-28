WaykiChain (WICC) Trading Up 19.7% This Week

WaykiChain (CURRENCY:WICC) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One WaykiChain token can now be bought for $0.38 or 0.00001168 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, WaykiChain has traded 19.7% higher against the US dollar. WaykiChain has a market capitalization of $80.56 million and $9.78 million worth of WaykiChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.68 or 0.00072082 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $297.90 or 0.00906628 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006226 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00053283 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003044 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,422.57 or 0.04329421 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003044 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00017918 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00014634 BTC.

WaykiChain Token Profile

WICC is a token. It launched on January 21st, 2018. WaykiChain’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens. WaykiChain’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WaykiChain is waykichain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “WaykiChain is a Turing-complete smart contract platform. It adopts DPOS consensus mechanism to set up 11 voting nodes and generate a new block every 10 seconds. The confirmed transaction speed can reach 1000+TPS verified by the WaykiChain mainnet operation. WaykiChain would apply its own sidechain technology, which allows the applications based on WaykiChain to have their own sidechains. Sidechains are mutually exclusive and are able to set up their own consensus mechanisms, sidechain assets, and block generating intervals. Users will be required to download corresponding sidechain data only when using specific applications. “

WaykiChain Token Trading

WaykiChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WaykiChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WaykiChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WaykiChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

