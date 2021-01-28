Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Declares $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th.

Webster Financial has increased its dividend by 55.3% over the last three years.

Shares of WBS opened at $47.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.13. Webster Financial has a 12 month low of $18.16 and a 12 month high of $52.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.08). Webster Financial had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 9.30%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Webster Financial will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

WBS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Compass Point raised shares of Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Webster Financial from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

